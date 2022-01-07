PhotoFest! Natrona Vs. Riverton Wrestling

The wrestling season has entered the 2nd half of their season so teams are traveling all over the state to compete. On Thursday, Natrona beat Riverton in a dual 74-6 but Riverton had several open weights. It was essentially a warm-up for the big Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas that will be held Friday and Saturday. Natrona certainly looks formidable so we'll watch their progress as the season progresses.

We have some images to share with you from Libby Ngo from Thursday night at the Dalton Gym. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona-Riverton Wrestling 1-6-22 Natrona-Riverton Wrestling 1-6-22