PhotoFest! Natrona Vs. Riverton Wrestling

Libby Ngo, Frank Gambino

The wrestling season has entered the 2nd half of their season so teams are traveling all over the state to compete. On Thursday, Natrona beat Riverton in a dual 74-6 but Riverton had several open weights. It was essentially a warm-up for the big Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas that will be held Friday and Saturday. Natrona certainly looks formidable so we'll watch their progress as the season progresses.

We have some images to share with you from Libby Ngo from Thursday night at the Dalton Gym. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona-Riverton Wrestling 1-6-22

Natrona-Riverton Wrestling 1-6-22

 

Frank Gambino
Filed Under: frank gambino, Libby Ngo, Natrona County Mustangs, Riverton Wolverines, wrestling
Categories: Casper Events, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top