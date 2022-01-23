PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament
The huge Lander Wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday and Star Valley once again showed how tough they are with a first-place finish with 242 points. Douglas has a very good team this year and the Bearcats were 2nd with 223.5. Pinedale had a talented group too and they placed 3rd with 167.5. Here are your individual champions from this meet in Lander and we have a large gallery of photos to share with you. Enjoy!
106 lbs Kazzen Siler-Lyman
113 lbs Trey Smith-Cody
120 lbs Brayden Torstenbo-Rawlins
126 lbs Sefton Douglass-Lyman
132 lbs Jake Hammer-Pinedale
138 lbs Cody Phelps-Pinedale
145 lbs Colton Gelhausen-Pinedale
152 lbs Keltan Ewing-Douglas
160 lbs Lane Ewing-Douglas
170 lbs Wyatt Trembly-Dubois
182 lbs Zac Patterson-Star Valley
195 lbs Harrison Hoopes-Star Valley
220 lbs Carson Tims-Mountain View
285 lbs Cody Cunningham-Lander
