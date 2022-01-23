PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament

Frank Gambino

The huge Lander Wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday and Star Valley once again showed how tough they are with a first-place finish with 242 points. Douglas has a very good team this year and the Bearcats were 2nd with 223.5. Pinedale had a talented group too and they placed 3rd with 167.5. Here are your individual champions from this meet in Lander and we have a large gallery of photos to share with you. Enjoy!

106 lbs        Kazzen Siler-Lyman

113 lbs        Trey Smith-Cody

120 lbs        Brayden Torstenbo-Rawlins

126 lbs        Sefton Douglass-Lyman

132 lbs        Jake Hammer-Pinedale

138 lbs        Cody Phelps-Pinedale

145 lbs        Colton Gelhausen-Pinedale

152 lbs        Keltan Ewing-Douglas

160 lbs        Lane Ewing-Douglas

170 lbs        Wyatt Trembly-Dubois

182 lbs        Zac Patterson-Star Valley

195 lbs        Harrison Hoopes-Star Valley

220 lbs        Carson Tims-Mountain View

285 lbs         Cody Cunningham-Lander

