Young Kelly Walsh Squad Looking for Progress

The Kelly Walsh wrestling team is in somewhat of a rebuilding mode with a lot of young guys on their team but the upside is high. The Trojans won 2 of 7 duals in the Border Wars that they hosted over the weekend and took 6th at the Shane Shatto tournament in Douglas earlier this month.

They do have a couple of veterans that will have to carry the load for a while and one of them is Garrett Marker who placed 3rd at the state tournament at 132 pounds last year. One of the other veterans is Noah Hone who qualified for state last season at 170 pounds. He had a solid 2nd place finish at 170 in the Douglas tournament and KW also had Treyson Davilla take 3rd at 132 in Douglas.

There's a long way to go and KW more often than not will be very competitive as the season progresses. We talked with Noah Hone and Garrett Marker about their fortunes at the Border War Duals on Saturday. Enjoy!

