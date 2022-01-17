Natrona Looks to Defend 4A State Title

The Natrona wrestling team won a 4A state championship for the first time in over 30 years last season and the Mustangs are poised for another championship run. They won the big Shane Shatto tournament in Douglas earlier this month with three individual champions and took 2nd in the Trojan Border wars over the weekend at Kelly Walsh. NC won 6 of 7 duals and their only defeat came to North Platte, Nebraska who took first in the Casper duals.

The Mustangs have a returning state champion in Kaeden Wilcox at 152 pounds. He's at 160 this season and this guy is a phenomenal all-around athlete. Wilcox was the Super 25 football Defensive Player of the Year and also is a very good baseball player for the Casper Legion program.

Tate Tromble took 3rd last year at state at 113 pounds and he has been solid this year plus they have 106 pounder Kaden Orr who placed 2nd at the state tournament in 2021. This team should have no problem piling up points and they'll need everything they can get in a rugged 4A classification this season.

We had a chance to chat with Wilcox and Tromble at the Border War Duals. And we have some extra photos in our gallery. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona Wrestling Natrona Wrestling

9 Horrible Casper Intersections In The Winter