KW’s Brooke Lijewski Signs with Dawson College

Kelly Walsh softball player Brooke Lijewski signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Dawson College in Glendive, Montana. Lijewski put up some outstanding numbers at the plate in the inaugural season for girls softball in Wyoming. She hit an astounding .585 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI's. Her OPS was 1.987 with a slugging percentage of 1.385.

In the field, Lijewski was behind the dish at the catcher spot so that's a tough position to play. She also spent some time at 3rd base and that's a tough position to play. Her fielding percentage was a solid .950 for the 2011 season. Lijewski was named first-team all-state and all-conference and was the Wyoming Offensive Player of the Year. Prior to playing with the Kelly Walsh program, she was on the Casper Crush roster for two years.

Dawson College has a top-notch junior college program that went 21-1 in conference play in 2021, finishing first in the Mon-Dak league. The squad also qualified for the Region XIII tournament.

