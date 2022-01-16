Indoor Track Season Begins in Casper

The Indoor Track season got underway with the Natrona Invite in Casper on Saturday and it was a packed house with athletes and fans. On the girl's side in the sprint races, Campbell County's Sydalee Brown won the 55 meters in 7.43 and the 200 in 26.93. She is the defending 4A outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash. Natrona's Ella Spear captured the 400 in 1.04.11 with Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrill winning the 800 with a time of 2.27.21 and she took 1600 with a clocking of 5.24.67. Eva Nitschke of Rawlins who is the defending 3A state champion in both hurdle events in the outdoor season won the 55-meter indoor event in 8.87

In the relays, Laramie won the 4x200, Cheyenne East the 4x800, and Cody took the 1600 sprint medley.

In the girl's field events, Southeast super athlete Jordan Stoddard who competes for Torrington on the indoor track circuit won the high jump at 5-8 and the long jump with a leap of 18-7.25. She is the defending 1A state champion in the long jump for the outdoor season. Allison Brummell of Torrington placed first in the triple jump, going 35 feet even. Cheyenne Central's Brinkley Lewis cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault with Natrona's Alesha Lane taking the podium in the shot put at 38 feet 4 inches.

On the boy's side for the sprints, the speedy Carter McComb of Sheridan was the gold medalist in the 55 meters in 6.55 with Branden Werkele of Campbell County winning the 200 in 23.11. Andrew Skorcz of Rock Springs prevailed in the 400 meters with a time of 52.83. In the distance races, Meyer Smith of Laramie won the 800 in 2.03.87 with Charles Fossey of Rock Springs winning the 1600 in 4.34.28. Natrona's Mason Weickum placed in the 55 hurdles in 8.02. In the boy's relays, Cheyenne East won the 4x200, Sheridan hit the tape first in the 4x400, Central took the 4x800 with Cody winning the 1600 medley.

In the field events, Remar Pitter of Campbell County who won the 4A outdoor state championship in the long jump won the indoor event in Casper with a leap of 26-6.50. He also won the high jump at 6-2 with Kellen McCoul of Kelly Walsh taking first in the triple jump, going 40-10.5. The pole vault winner was Dillion Brost of Cody who cleared 12-6.5. Quinn Lindsey of Lovell won the shot with a toss of 55 feet 11 inches.

In the girl's team standings, Campbell County was first with 92.5, Central 2nd with 84, and Natrona 3rd with 78. Sheridan won the boy's team title with 90 points, Campbell County 2nd with 82.5, and Central 3rd with 56.

We have a video to share with you from the proceedings at Natrona County High School plus a ton of photo's in our gallery so make sure you check those 2 items out. Enjoy!

