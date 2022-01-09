PhotoFest! Shatto/Douglas Wrestling Tournament
One of the biggest events on the Wyoming high school wrestling schedule is the Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas. In the team standings, Natrona edged Thunder Basin for 1st place, 222-217.5 with Douglas 3rd at 200, Sheridan 4th with 190, and Cheyenne East 5th with 163.
Here's the list of the individual winners in this two-day event:
Tanner Johnson-Douglas 106 lbs
Tate Tromble-Natrona 113 lbs
Darren Provost-Campbell Cty. 120 lbs
Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin 126 lbs
Liam Fox-Cheyenne East 132 lbs
Keltan Ewing-Douglas 138 lbs
Jais Rose-Thunder Basin 145 lbs
Dane Steel-Sheridan 152 lbs
Lane Ewing-Douglas 160 lbs
Colson Coon-Sheridan 170 lbs
Noah Sides-Natrona 182 lbs
Brendyn Nelson-Natrona 195 lbs
Keegan Bartlett-Central 220 lbs
Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin 285 lbs
We have a large collection of photos from this tournament in our gallery below. Enjoy!