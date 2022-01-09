PhotoFest! Shatto/Douglas Wrestling Tournament

One of the biggest events on the Wyoming high school wrestling schedule is the Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas. In the team standings, Natrona edged Thunder Basin for 1st place, 222-217.5 with Douglas 3rd at 200, Sheridan 4th with 190, and Cheyenne East 5th with 163.

Here's the list of the individual winners in this two-day event:

Tanner Johnson-Douglas 106 lbs

Tate Tromble-Natrona 113 lbs

Darren Provost-Campbell Cty. 120 lbs

Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin 126 lbs

Liam Fox-Cheyenne East 132 lbs

Keltan Ewing-Douglas 138 lbs

Jais Rose-Thunder Basin 145 lbs

Dane Steel-Sheridan 152 lbs

Lane Ewing-Douglas 160 lbs

Colson Coon-Sheridan 170 lbs

Noah Sides-Natrona 182 lbs

Brendyn Nelson-Natrona 195 lbs

Keegan Bartlett-Central 220 lbs

Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin 285 lbs

We have a large collection of photos from this tournament in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1 Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1

Shane Shatto Douglas Wrestling Tournament Part 2 Shane Shatto Douglas Wrestling Tournament Part 2