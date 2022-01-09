PhotoFest! Shatto/Douglas Wrestling Tournament

Frank Gambino

One of the biggest events on the Wyoming high school wrestling schedule is the Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas. In the team standings, Natrona edged Thunder Basin for 1st place, 222-217.5 with Douglas 3rd at 200, Sheridan 4th with 190, and Cheyenne East 5th with 163.

Here's the list of the individual winners in this two-day event:

Tanner Johnson-Douglas   106 lbs

Tate Tromble-Natrona        113 lbs

Darren Provost-Campbell Cty. 120 lbs

Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin  126 lbs

Liam Fox-Cheyenne East    132 lbs

Keltan Ewing-Douglas         138 lbs

Jais Rose-Thunder Basin    145 lbs

Dane Steel-Sheridan           152 lbs

Lane Ewing-Douglas           160 lbs

Colson Coon-Sheridan        170 lbs

Noah Sides-Natrona            182 lbs

Brendyn Nelson-Natrona     195 lbs

Keegan Bartlett-Central       220 lbs

Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin  285 lbs

We have a large collection of photos from this tournament in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1

Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1

Shane Shatto Douglas Wrestling Tournament Part 2

Shane Shatto Douglas Wrestling Tournament Part 2
Frank Gambino
Filed Under: Burns/Pine Bluffs, Campbell County, Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Douglas Bearcats, frank gambino, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Lander Tigers, Laramie Plainsmen, Lingle/Southeast, Lusk Tigers, Natrona County Mustangs, Riverton Wolverines, Shane Shatto Tournament, Sheridan Broncs, Thermopolis Bobcats, Thunder Basin Bolts, wrestling, Wright Panthers
Categories: Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top