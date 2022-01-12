Glenrock’s Skylar Harford Signs With Hastings College

Skylar Harford of Glenrock has decided on Hastings College in Nebraska as the place she wants to continue her athletic career. She was an all-state volleyball selection this past season in 2A and was named all-conference in her junior year back in 2020. Harford also was a stand-out basketball player for the Herders and was named all-conference. She averaged 5 points a game last season and was the team's 2nd leading rebounder.

Harford also competes in track and field in the high jump, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, and the 4x400 relay. She placed 3rd at the 2021 2A State Track Meet in the high jump, clearing 4-8. She placed 11th in the 800 meters and her 4x400 relay team took 2nd place.

Harford also considered Rocky Mountain College but settled on Hastings College which is an NAIA school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference

