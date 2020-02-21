Thunder Basin Vs. Natrona Boys Basketball 2-20-20 [VIDEO]

The Thunder Basin boys basketball team held on to their #4 ranking in 4A and came away with a 57-42 win over Natrona on Thursday in Casper. The Bolts like to shoot 3's and sophomore Mckale Holte had a career game against the Mustangs with 25 points and was on fire from the perimeter. Hayden Sylte added 12 for Thunder Basin who improved to 14-6. It's been a struggle for Natrona this year at 5-12 on the year and they were led in scoring by Cooper Quig with 8. We have some video to show you from Thursday's contest. Take a look!