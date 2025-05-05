Casper College Community Ed Classes Feature Cobbler Cupcakes, Spring Sketches, Pistol Marksmanship and MORE

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

May classes through Casper College Community Education include Cobbler Cupcakes, Capturing Spring in Sketches, Inmigracion Basada en la Familia, Range Safety and Pistol Marksmanship, Rotary Park Ecosystems, and more.

“May learning always flourish — let’s dive into learning for fun with community education classes at Casper College,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College.

You’ll enjoy the soft texture of cupcakes and the fruit flavors of cobblers in one dessert in Cobbler Cupcakes Saturday, May 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instructor Sara Pederson will show students tips and tricks for baking delectable cupcakes and creating flawless whipped icing, discuss how to make a fruit compote, cinnamon swirl cupcakes with a cobbler-like top, how to modify cobbler cupcakes using any seasonal fruit, whip up a deliciously light topping that compliments any dessert, and more. Supplies are provided for Cobbler Cupcakes.

Enjoy a drawing experience that immerses you in the beauty of spring’s renewal with Capturing Spring in Sketches. Students will pause to observe the vibrant rebirth of flora and fauna and learn to see natural materials’ shapes, sizes, textures, and colors as they capture these details in their sketchbooks, bringing the season’s essence to life. Instructor Sara Bohl will email the supply list before the first class. The second and third classes will meet on location. Suitable for all levels, Capturing Spring in Sketches will run on Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30, May 14 through 28.

Inmigracion Basada en la Familia or Family-based Immigration will be taught by Mary Longart and Christine Jordan on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hay mucho en juego a la hora de reunir a una familia. Descubra cómo y cuándo el sistema de inmigración de los EE. UU. permite que un padre, cónyuge o hijo emigre a los Estados Unidos. Revise el formulario de Petición de familiar extranjero y analice el proceso de petición de un familiar ubicado dentro del país o en el extranjero. Translated: A lot is at stake when bringing a family together. Discover how and when the U.S. immigration system allows a parent, spouse, or child to immigrate to the United States. Review the Petition for Alien Relative form and discuss the process of petitioning for a family member located within the country or abroad. Bring note-taking materials.

Range Safety and Pistol Marksmanship will provide a relaxed classroom setting to learn the various aspects of range safety before visiting a local shooting range. Instructor Eric Ramsey, certified pistol, shotgun, and carbine rifle law enforcement professional, will discuss basic firearm safety and pistol marksmanship. Students should bring a modern, unloaded, current production pistol in their desired caliber or a semiautomatic gun, as well as ammunition or magazines. Firearms must be in a secure pistol container or a zippered gun rug with ammunition and magazines stored separately. Ear protection, eye protection, and a safety check before class are required. Targets and other range equipment will be provided. The class is for those 18 and older, and an ID is required. Range Safety and Pistol Marksmanship will run Thursday and Friday, May 22 and 23, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Finally, learn about Rotary Park’s unique environment and diverse ecosystems. Then, venture onto a guided hike, examining flora and fauna in mountain meadows and ponderosa pine forests in higher elevation points of the Bridle Trail in Rotary Park Ecosystems, taught by Joanne Theobald. According to Theobald, the trail is steep in spots, narrow, and sometimes uneven, so bring walking sticks if you have them, as well as water and lunch for this one-day class that will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older. To sign up or for more information on these and other classes, click here or call 307-268-3401.

