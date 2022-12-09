Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents

The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School.

"Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."

The release came after multiple students and parents expressed concern about the threat, as it was written just days after a student at Natrona County High School was arrested for bringing a firearm to school.

School officials do not know who wrote the threat and are asking students for tips.

"If your student may have information regarding who wrote the statement or information regarding any potential safety concern, please contact KWHS Principal Mike Britt or additional KWHS administrators by calling 307-253-2000," the release stated.

It also noted that the Safe2Tell Wyoming program provides a safe, confidential was for students, parents, or community members to relay vital information, such as information that could pertain to this situation.

"These tips are answered 24/7 by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Communications Center, which has the ability to provide two-way dialogue with the reporter," the release stated. "Once the information is received, all information is passed along to local responders for appropriate next steps and interventions."

