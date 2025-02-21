The Rialto forced to postpone shows after major heater malfunction

CASPER, Wyo. — The recent blast of arctic weather has been no laughing matter, particularly after the historic Rialto was forced to postpone its upcoming live comedy shows due to a major water break.

According to co-owner Jake Bigelow, shows booked for this and likely next weekend are in the process of being rescheduled, including this Friday’s anticipated performance by comedy actor David Koechner, known for his roles in the “Anchorman” films and his recurring portrayal of the character Todd Packer in NBC’s “The Office.”

“We’ve rescheduled [Koechner] for June 27, and we have another act on Saturday which we’re working on postponing,” Bigelow said. “We are probably going to have to postpone our next weekend shows as well.”

The issue was caused by a large coil in the century-old building’s heating system that froze and burst after hours, he said.

“Our heating system shut down at some point during the deep freeze,” he said, “so there was nobody there, and it caused the water inside of the heating system’s coils to freeze and burst.”

The building also froze as a result, but fortunately it was caught in time before other pipes or the fire suppression system burst.

The large coil has to be custom-fabricated, he said, which will likely cost tens of thousands of dollars. That, on top of the postponement and possible cancellation of shows, will be a financial burden.

Tickets for those who can’t attend the rescheduled shows will be refunded, he said.

While there is some slight hope that they can be operating by next weekend, the odds are likely not in their favor. “We’re being told seven to 10 days for the parts, and a day to install, and then probably a day to get up and running,” he said.

The incident comes just months after the group of local investors remodeled and revived the historic theater, which had closed permanently and was listed for sale in May 2023. The same group is remodeling the nearby America Theater, with the intention of hosting music acts.

“We’ve really enjoyed the support of the community,” he said.

“I don’t want anyone to think that we’re not going to reopen,” he added. “We’re going to open again, and I’d hate for people to stop buying tickets for shows.”

More up-to-date information on upcoming and rescheduled shows can be found at the Rialto’s website.