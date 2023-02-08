Election Skeptics Slow to get Sweeping Changes in GOP States

By TOM DAVIES, CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they'd make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections.

So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric has bumped up against skepticism from members of their own party.

Newly elected secretaries of state in Alabama, Indiana and Wyoming who had questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election are now facing the task of backing up their campaign pledges in states where Republicans have already set strict election laws.

Even though Wyoming gave Trump his widest victory margins in 2016 and 2020, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s election denials worried some of his fellow Republicans.

The former state legislator and right-wing radio host often showed “2000 Mules,” a film that made unsubstantiated claims about ballot fraud, during his campaign events last year.

He solidly beat a fellow Republican lawmaker who said the 2020 presidential outcome wasn’t in doubt.

