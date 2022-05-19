Temperatures Could Drop To 20 In Parts Of Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch for parts of Wyoming and says temperatures could drop as low as 20 degrees.

According to the weather service, Douglas, Glenrock, Bill and Deer Creek are impacted by the advisory.

The watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the watch advisory states. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."