Teen Skateboarder Struck By Vehicle In Casper, Flown to Denver Children’s Hospital

Just after 5:00 pm on Monday, July 1 telecommunicators at the Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting a 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Indian Scout Drive while riding a skateboard.

The crash happened when the two collided at the junction at Whiskey Gap Road. Deputies from the Natrona County Sheriffs Office and Casper Fire-EMS were the first on scene and initiated life saving measures. The juvenile was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center with life threatening injuries and then flown to Denver Children's Hospital. Per the Casper Police Public Information Officer Amber Freestone.

There is no further information available on her condition at this time. The driver of the SUV cooperated fully with the investigation.

Law Enforcement went door-to-door in the neighborhood in an effort to identity the juvenile’s family. Her mother was located and transported to BWMC by a CPD Detective who stayed and facilitated communication between doctors, investigators, and the family.

"The Casper Police Department would like to take this time to encourage the public to be alert and aware during summer recreational activities. Pedestrians, drivers, and members of our community using the streets are required to obey posted signs and should be able to hear the traffic and alerts around them- always be aware of your surroundings" wrote Freestone in a news release.

