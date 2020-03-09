Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 12-Year-Old Nephew

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — A 14-year-old Montana boy has pleaded not guilty to beating and torturing his 12-year-old nephew to death in West Yellowstone.

The boy entered his plea to a charge of deliberate homicide Thursday in District Court in Bozeman.

The court had planned a hearing to determine if he should be tried as an adult but defense attorney Annie DeWolf asked for more time to review the case.

District Judge John Brown rescheduled the transfer hearing for July 7.

The grandparents of the victim, James “Alex” Hurley are also charged in his death in February.

They have not entered pleas and their next court appearances have not been scheduled.