The Casper woman accused of setting fire to the Wellspring Health Access Clinic last year pleaded not guilty in federal court in Cheyenne on Friday.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, heard the sole count of arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce in the May 17 indictment during her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin, who advised her of her rights

She pleaded not guilty during the arraignment portion of the 6-minute hearing.

Rankin set her trial date for July 24.

Green remains free on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

If convicted, she faces a punishment by between five years and 20 years imprisonment.

Green was arrested on March 21, according to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint.

The fire was set at the Wellspring Health Access Clinic, 918 E. Second St., early May 25, 2022, a month before it was set to open. The clinic would provide services including OB/GYN, gender affirming care, and abortion procedures.

The fire caused $290,000 in damages and delayed its opening by about a year.