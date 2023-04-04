Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Charges

Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Charges

Mandel Ngan, Getty Images

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, JENNIFER PELTZ and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

That's according to several news reports.

He entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump's 2016 campaign.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

Read more here.

Have a Dream- Casper Youth on What Martin Luther King Jr.'s Speech and Message Means to Them

Casper Artist Showcasing Images of War in Ukraine at Scarlow's Gallery,

Filed Under: donald trump, felonies, former president, hush money, Not Guilty, Plea, porn star, stormy daniels
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, Crime, National News, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio