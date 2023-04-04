Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Charges

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, JENNIFER PELTZ and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

That's according to several news reports.

He entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump's 2016 campaign.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

