Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Charges
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, JENNIFER PELTZ and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
That's according to several news reports.
He entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.
The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump's 2016 campaign.
A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.