WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone.

West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan says three vehicles including a semitruck, stuck the bison on the road Wednesday night.

Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries.

A total of 13 bison were killed.

Gavagan says no one in the vehicles was injured.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when it was dark, making it hard for the drivers to see the bison on the road.

