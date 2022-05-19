Cheyenne Teen Bound Over on Attempted Murder Charge in Bar Stabbing

A 17-year-old Cheyenne boy has been bound over for trial on an attempted second-degree murder charge after police say he stabbed a man at a bar.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Lamp Lounge.

Police say Joey Carabajal initiated a verbal altercation with Vincent Phillips, followed him into the bar, stabbed him with a knife, and then fled the scene.

Carabajal was arrested around 2 a.m. the next day and formally charged as an adult.

Phillips was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and remained hospitalized as of the last report.

Carabajal remains housed in the Juvenile Services Center on a $20,000 cash bond. His arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.

If convicted, he could face 20 years to life in prison.

