Suspect Sought After Teen Stabbed at Cheyenne South High School

Cheyenne police are hunting for a suspect after a teen was stabbed late Friday night at South High School.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 11 p.m.

"A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas said in a news release Saturday evening.

"The preliminary investigation suggests a physical altercation occurred near the front entrance of the school," she added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Pendleton at 307-633-6666.

School Resource Officers are also actively involved in the investigation and can be contacted regarding concerns or tips.

Students and community members can report information anonymously through the Safe2Tell hotline (1-844-996-7233) or online at safe2tellwy.org.

