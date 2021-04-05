T-Birds Win Region IX Play-In Game

The Casper College men's basketball team extended their season by winning a loser-out game at the Region IX Tournament on Saturday over Central Wyoming 95-83. The T-Birds had an 8 point lead at halftime and rang up 50 points in the 2nd half to improve to 12-8 on the year. John Hart led the way for Casper with 25 and Kelly Walsh High School grad Davion McAdam had 15. The T-Birds had four guys in double figures and went 16-18 from the free-throw line.

The bracket portion of the Region IX men's tournament will be hosted by LCCC in Cheyenne and Casper College will take on NJC on Thursday in another loser-out game. NJC and LCCC are the #1 seeds in the tournament with Otero enjoying a solid season as well. The Region IX winner will advance to the National Men's Tournament in Hutchinson Kansas.

