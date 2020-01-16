T-Birds Sweep Sheridan College

The Casper College basketball teams held court on Wednesday night at the Erickson Gym with victories over the Generals from Sheridan College. In the women's game. Casper dominated start to finish to win that one 92-33. The T-Birds outscored the Generals 27-2 in the 3rd quarter and were led in scoring by Reka Soos and Natalia Otkhmezuri with 18 each. Casper, ranked 22nd in the country, shot 70% from the floor in the 2nd half and 60 for the game to improve to 15-3 overall.

The T-Bird men's team came into their match-up with Sheridan ranked 16th in the country and outlasted the Generals 111-103. Casper had to withstand a tremendous performance from Sheridan's JoVon McClanahan who threw in 50 points on 14-20 shooting from the field and 17-20 from the free-throw line. Casper got a solid game from Jalen Harris with 30 points with Traizon Byrd chipping in 22. The Thunderbirds are 16-2 and both Casper College teams will host Western Wyoming from Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon.