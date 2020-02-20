T-Birds Sweep Gillette

The Casper College basketball teams posted important wins on Wednesday night in Region IX play as the regular season will end on Saturday. The T-Bird women ranked 16th in the country beat Gillette College 77-64 to improve to 25-3 overall and 12-1 in Region IX North play. With the win, the Birds will host the regional tournament in 2 weeks and that's a huge advantage to have. Natalia Otkhmezuri once again was Casper's leading scorer with 21 while Raquel Ferrer-Bernad chipped in 16. Gillette was led by super player Kobe Hawea with 26.

The Casper College men's basketball team edged Gillette College on Wednesday night at the Erickson Gym 99-91 in a game that was a bit chippy at the end. There were a few technical fouls and flagrant fouls but the T-Birds finally prevailed as they got 25 points from David Walker and 24 from Jalen Harris. Gillette was led in scoring by Jay

den Coke with 20. The Casper College men will host a first-round Region IX tournament game on February 29th with an opponent to be determined. The winner will advance in all likelihood to NJC in Sterling, Colorado for the rest of the tournament. Both T-Bird teams will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Gillette College.