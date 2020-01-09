T-Birds Sweep Central Wyoming

The Casper College basketball teams started out the 2nd half of the season on the right foot on Wednesday night with victories over Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The T-Bird men had 6 players in double figures en route to a 103-90 win over the Rustlers. David Walker continued his sensational season with 25 points, Dathan Satchell came off the bench to throw in 16 with Philip Pepple and Isaiah Banks contributing 13 each. The Casper College men are ranked 18th in the country and sport a record of 14-2. The T-Bird women prevailed over Central Wyoming 63-51 to improve to 14-2 on the year. They were led in scoring by Natalia Otkhmezuri with 14 while Mya Jones chipped in 13. The Casper College ladies are currently ranked 19th in the country and both T-Bird teams will be in Cheyenne on Saturday to take on LCCC

