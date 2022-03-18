Casper College Loses 1st Round Game at National Women’s Tourney

Casper College Loses 1st Round Game at National Women&#8217;s Tourney

The Casper College women's basketball team went one and out at this year's NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas with a 73-70 loss to Hutchinson, Kansas on Thursday morning. The T-Birds came into the game as the 14th seed in the tournament and Hutch was the 19th seed. Casper trailed at halftime 34-31 and was down 5 starting the 4th quarter.

The game went right down to the wire and with the T-Birds down 3 in the final seconds, they missed a pair of 3 point attempts to tie the game. Casper finishes the season at 28-5 and were led in scoring by Sandra Frau with 18 points on 8-13 from the field. Dejaan Schuler had 15 and Kate Robertson chipped in 11. The Thunderbirds were just 3-17 from the 3 point line but did go 19-26 from the free-throw line.

This is the 3rd time in the last four years that Casper College has lost their first-round game at nationals. Last season, they were defeated by Three Rivers, Missouri and they lost in overtime in 2018 to South Georgia Tech. The T-Birds conclude the season at 28-5

Casper College Women's Basketball-National Tournament
