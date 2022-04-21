Pair of Casper College Basketball Players Sign Letter’s of Intent

A couple of Casper College basketball players will further their athletic careers after a year with the T-Bird program. Rashaun Agee will be going to Bowling Green University in Ohio after throwing 20 points per game along with 11 rebounds per contest. He was named a first-team All-Region IX player and named to the Region IX All-Tournament team. Agee spent a year at New Mexico State before attending Casper College. Bowling Green plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 13-18 this past season.

Sheridan native Gus Wright will be going to Dickinson State in North Dakota after a year at Casper College and a year at CSU-Pueblo. He appeared in 25 games for the T-Birds coming off the bench and averaged 3.5 points per game. Wright was a two-time all-state selection while at Sheridan High School. Dickinson State is an NAIA school that competes in the North Star Athletic Conference. The Blue Hawks were 9-20 in the 2021-22 season.

