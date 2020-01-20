T-Birds Split With Western Wyoming

The Casper College basketball team had some mixed results on Sunday as the men lost to Western Wyoming but the ladies posted a big win. The T-Bird men started the day as the 16th ranked team in the nation but lost to Western Wyoming 112-105. Each team scored more than 50 points in each half but the contest also featured 75 free throws. Casper College was led by Jalen Harris and Isaish Banks with 23 each. Western, who was rated 15th in the country, received a double-double from Manel Ayol with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Casper College drops to 16-3 overall. The T-Bird women defeated Western Wyoming handily 75-42 so they are 16-3 overall. Mya Jones led the way 17 as the Birds outscored Western 38-10 in the 2nd half. Both Casper College teams will be at home on Wednesday at the Erickson Gym to meet Eastern Wyoming.

Seize The Moment Photography

Townsquare Media