T-Birds Split at LCCC

The nationally-ranked Casper basketball teams split their games in Cheyenne on Saturday with the women losing to LCCC 74-64 and the men beating the Golden Eagles 89-69. The 19th ranked T-Bird women turned the ball over a whopping 18 times and went 11-19 from the free-throw line. Mya Jones led the way with 17 and Ashley Tehau chipped in 14. LCCC made 26 of 29 free-throw attempts as Casper drops to 14-3 on the season. The T-Bird men dominated start to finish with a 20 point win over LCCC on Saturday night. David Walker had 24 points and Jalen Harris had 17.l The Birds were ranked 18th in the country at the time of their win and they are 15-2 overall. Both Casper College teams will host Sheridan College on Wednesday night at the Erickson Gym.