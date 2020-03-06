The Casper College women's basketball team ranked 16th in the country rang up a win at the Region IX tournament at the Erickson Gym with an 82-55 win over McCook, Nebraska on Thursday night. Casper shot 50% from the field and made 11 3 pointers while McCook was 2-14 from beyond the arc. The Thunderbirds had 5 players in double figures led by Ashley Tehau with 15 and Natalia Otkhmezuri with 13. So Casper College will host Otero on Friday night at 7 pm in the semi-finals.

The Casper College men's team ranked 24th in the country saw their season come to an end with a 112-108 overtime loss to Western Nebraska at the Region IX tournament in Sterling, Colorado. The T-Birds watched an 11 point 2nd half lead dissipate and also watched Western Nebraska connect on a 3 pointer with 12 seconds to go to force overtime. David Walker had an unbelievable game with 47 points in a losing cause as Casper finishes the season 25-6. The T-Birds were the defending Region IX champions.