Casper College Loses National Tournament Basketball Game

The Casper College women's basketball team went one and out at the National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas after a 68-60 loss to Three Rivers, Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. The T-Birds got off to a good start with an 11-2 lead but trailed by 10 at halftime 36-26. Three Rivers had a 14-0 run in the 2nd half and led by as many as 12 in the 3rd quarter. Casper has been an excellent shooting team this year but not on Tuesday as they went 5-26 from the three-point line and 5-15 from the free-throw line.

Kobe King-Hawea who will play at the University of Texas next season led Casper College with 17 points on 7-13 from the field. Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale had 13. After winning their first 22 games of the season, the Birds finish the campaign with 2 consecutive losses. The first one was the Region IX championship game as Casper dropped an overtime decision to Otero. The Thunderbirds were the 8th seed in the national tournament and Three Rivers was the 9th seed.

