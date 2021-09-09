T-Bird Volleyball Continues Season on the Road

The Casper College volleyball has yet to play a home match in the 2021 season and will be in yet another tournament this week, this time at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The T-Birds are 4-7 on the year after losing 3 out of 4 in the Salt Lake City tournament over the weekend. Casper has played their fair share of quality teams which should help them as the season progresses.

On Friday, the Thunderbirds lost to Salt Lake 25-18, 25-12, and 25-11. Kylee Painter led CC in kills with 8 and Milena Franzini had 14 assists. The Birds did post a 25-21, 25-16, and 25-21 win over Southern Idaho with Painter leading the way in kills with 12 along with 34 assists. Jada Suruturaga had 10 kills and 21 assists.

Also in that SLC tourney, Casper College was defeated by the New Mexico Military Institute 25-14, 25-12, and 25-15. Painter had 8 kills and 22 assists with Suruturaga adding 5 kills and 17 assists, Finally, the T-Birds dropped a 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, and 25-16 decision to Arizona Western. Guila Santuari had 10 kills and 35 assists.

Coming up on Thursday, Casper College will play Southern Idaho and then will have matches against Snow College and Treasure Valley on Friday and one match vs. Salt Lake on Saturday.

We have some great photos of the Thunderbirds in that Salt Lake tournament so please take a look.

