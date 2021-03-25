T-Bird Basketball Teams Split with Central Wyoming

The Casper College women's basketball team continued their phenomenal season with a 93-33 win over Central Wyoming from Riverton on Wednesday night at the Erickson Gym. The T-Birds are ranked 3rd in the country and rested most of their regulars in Wednesday night's game, so 11 players saw at least 13 minutes of action. Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale and Kaia Herrera each had 13 points for Casper while Natalia Otkhmezuri had 11. The T-Birds are a very good shooting team and hit 52% of their shots on Wednesday night. Plus, the Casper defense forced 26 turnovers en route to their 19th win in 19 games this season.

The story wasn't as pleasant for the Casper College men as there were downed by Central Wyoming 98-64. The Thunderbirds trailed 55-32 at halftime and were just 2-21 from the 3 point line. The Rustlers rang the 3 bell 13 times and were led in scoring by A'Jahni Levias with 33 points with Jaylon Gentry chipping in 27. Casper got 15 points from John Hart and 10 from Traizon Byrd as they drop to 10-8 overall.

Both Casper College teams will wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday afternoon to meet Northwest of Powell. The Region IX tournaments will be the following week.

