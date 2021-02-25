T-Bird Basketball Teams Split at Western Wyoming

The Casper College basketball teams traversed their way to Rock Springs on Wednesday night and split their games with Western Wyoming College. The Thunderbird women's team is ranked 7th in the country in the latest poll from the NJCAA and pounded Western Wyoming 80-33. Natalia Otkhmezuri led the way with 19 points on 7-10 from the field and connected on 5, 3 pointers. Sofie Hauge added 14 with Joseanna Vaz chipping in 13. Casper had a total of 15, 3 pointers in the contest to improve to 11-0.

The Casper College men absorbed an 84-79 loss to Western Wyoming on Wednesday night and the Mustangs are the defending Region IX champions. Western was led in scoring by Dayne Prim with 30 points and 9 rebounds so the Mustangs improved to 8-2. The T-Birds received 28 points from Trey Boston and 18 from Dathan Satchell to fall to 5-5 on the year.

Both Casper College teams will be at home on Saturday at the Erickson Gym to meet Eastern Wyoming from Torrington.

