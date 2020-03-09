T-Bird Basketball Team Seeded #13 at National Tournament

The Casper College women's basketball team earned the #13 seed at the National Junior College Tournament and will meet New Mexico Junior College from Hobbs in the opening round. The T-Birds won the Region IX Tournament with a 66-64 win over 2nd ranked Western Nebraska back on Saturday at the Erickson Gym. So Casper is 29-3 and New Mexico Junior College comes in as an at large selection with a record of 19-11. That contest in Lubbock will be on Tuesday at 1:15 pm. The winner will take on the 4th seed in the tournament and that's Shelton State from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Thunderbirds last qualified for the national tournament in 2018 and lost in the 1st round to South Georgia Tech 77-65 in overtime. The best finish Casper College had in the national tournament was 3rd back in 1996.