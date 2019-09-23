Suspect Released From Custody 5 Days Before Wyoming Shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities released a man from custody five days before police arrested him for a Cheyenne shooting that killed two and seriously wounded two others.

Police say they initially arrested Andrew Weaver on Sept. 8 on suspicion of gun theft and methamphetamine possession.

Prosecutors didn't pursue charges and he was released Sept. 11.

The 25-year-old now faces two counts of second-degree murder, one of attempted second-degree murder and two of aggravated assault and battery.

Police say they found Shaline Wymer, 30, and Adrien Butler, 37, dead of gunshot wounds at a home Monday. Two 14-year-old boys, including one shot in the hand, head and stomach, suffered seriously injuries.

Police arrested Weaver nearby.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a judge set bond Thursday at $1 million. Weaver had no attorney.