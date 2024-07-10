Suspect of Fourth of July Shooting in Casper is a Male Between the Ages of 16 to 22

The Casper Police Department just released a "Just the Facts" video to their social media in regards to a Fourth of July shooting. The video states that a group of young people were shooting off illegal fireworks and a preschool-age bystander was injured, but not to what extent.

A man confronted the group, which led to the altercation where he was shot in the lower back with a handgun. He was transported to Wyoming Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a 16 to 22 year old male. Police are still looking for video footage from the area between 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Police say the group of young people were all wearing similiar clothing.

The CPD can be reached at (307) 235-7596. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Wyoming.

