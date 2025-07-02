From $200 to $0: Tax on Silencers and Short Barrel Rifles Shot Down by H.R. 1

A provision to the One Big Beautiful Bill lifts silencer and short barrel rifle taxes for gun owners.

This legislation eliminates the $200 Federal tax on the transfer of suppressors, short barreled rifles and short barreled shotguns under the National Firearms Act (26 U.S.C. 5811).

“I’m pleased that my legislation to remove the Depression-era $200 tax on suppressors, as well as short-barreled rifles and shotguns, was included in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill,” said Cynthia Lummis, who secured the inclusion.

“This will allow more law-abiding Wyoming gun owners to protect their hearing while exercising their Constitutional rights. I will never stop fighting to cut taxes and ensure all Americans can fully enjoy their Second Amendment rights.”

Senator Lummis introduced the Historical Firearms and Lawful Purpose Act in 2024, and is also a longtime sponsor of both the Hearing Protection Act and the SHORT Act.

H.R.1 has passed the Senate and the bill is scheduled to come before the House on Wednesday, though it's unclear when a vote might happen.

What else does the bill do?

Social Security tax breaks from 2025-2028.

Restrictions and requirements for Medicaid.

Increases to the deduction limit for state and local taxes for the next five years.

Changes to the SNAP program, including more state contribution and work requirements for able-bodied enrollees who do not have dependents.

No tax on overtime or tips.

Axed clean energy tax breaks, altogether by 2028.

