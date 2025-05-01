Happy May Day! It’s Officially BABY SEASON in Wyoming
We've made it to May, folks!
Spring has come to Wyoming, the grass is looking oh-so-green, daffodils and tulips abound, and bluebirds are back and bear cubs emerge from their winter dens.
READ: May Marks the Official Start of Spring Bird Migration in Wyoming
It's officially baby season in the Cowboy State because many animals, including bison, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, and antelope are giving birth.
It's also that time of year when the Game and Fish Department kindly asks the public NOT to touch the newborn baby animals. Check out our photos below of some of our favorites.
Wyoming's Adorable Springtime Babies
Many of Wyoming's most gregarious fauna give birth in the spring due to an increased availability in food, warmer temperatures, and longer days.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Butterflies of Wyoming
Special thanks to the University of Wyoming for the information on butterflies, published in Barnyards and Backyards magazine in 2018.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media