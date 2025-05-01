Happy May Day! It’s Officially BABY SEASON in Wyoming

We've made it to May, folks!

Spring has come to Wyoming, the grass is looking oh-so-green, daffodils and tulips abound, and bluebirds are back and bear cubs emerge from their winter dens.

It's officially baby season in the Cowboy State because many animals, including bison, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, and antelope are giving birth.

It's also that time of year when the Game and Fish Department kindly asks the public NOT to touch the newborn baby animals. Check out our photos below of some of our favorites.

Wyoming's Adorable Springtime Babies Many of Wyoming's most gregarious fauna give birth in the spring due to an increased availability in food, warmer temperatures, and longer days. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM