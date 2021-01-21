Study: Wyoming Worst State for Drunk Driving Incidents, Most Fatalities Per Capita

A recently released study says Wyoming is the worst state in the U.S. for drunk driving incidents.

And, according to the same study released by insurance aggregator The Zebra, Wyoming has the highest rate of deaths related to drunk driving.

Two of Wyoming's neighbors, Montana (ranked third) and Idaho (ranked fourth) made the top-five.

The study cites Wyoming's "lenient" drunk driving laws and an absence of sobriety checkpoints. According to the study, alcohol played a role in 36 of Wyoming's highway deaths in 2019.

Additionally, for every 100,000 residents in Wyoming, 550 for arrested for driving while impaired.

In total, 3,318 Wyomingites were arrested for driving under the influence.