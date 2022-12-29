Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park

A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m.

Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

The driver told police that it was, indeed, the wind that caused such a thing to happen.

Madi Cole Courtesy Madi Cole Courtesy loading...

Wednesday there were several posts on local Facebook groups from people in the Casper-area notifying others of wayward items like trampolines, fire-pits, garbage bins and more.

Winds reached gusts over 75 mph in areas like Outer Drive, and gusts as high as 90 mph were recorded in Wyoming.

Photo Courtesy Madi Cole Photo Courtesy Madi Cole loading...

Wyoming Yoga & Massage