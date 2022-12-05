Cloudy, Grey Skies to Become Sunny this Afternoon, West Wind Persists in Casper
Today's forecast is cloudy, but gradually becomes sunny this afternoon with a high near 37 degrees, per the National Weather Service.
Tonight, too, will be cloudy with a low about 22 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow looks sunny, but oh-so-windy with strong gusts in and around Casper.
The Aim Was Song
Robert Frost - 1874-1963
This poem is in the public domain. Published in Poem-a-Day on December 4, 2022, by the Academy of American Poets.
Before man came to blow it right
The wind once blew itself untaught,
And did its loudest day and night
In any rough place where it caught.
Man came to tell it what was wrong:
It hadn’t found the place to blow;
It blew too hard—the aim was song.
And listen—how it ought to go!
He took a little in his mouth,
And held it long enough for north
To be converted into south,
And then by measure blew it forth.
By measure. It was word and note,
The wind the wind had meant to be—
A little through the lips and throat.
The aim was song—the wind could see.