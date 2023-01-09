Wind Gusts as High as 70 mph in Casper, Chance of Snow Tuesday and Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch Warning for Natrona County. They wrote:

Tonight through Tuesday...Strong winds are possible across the central Wyoming wind corridor from eastern Sweetwater County through Natrona County.

Wind gusts to 60 mph are forecast, with higher gusts in excess of 70 mph possible for Outer Drive near Casper and Red Canyon near South Pass.

Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

There's a 20% chance of snow tomorrow, Jan. 10, increasing to 30% by Wednesday.