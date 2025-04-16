‘Spoke in the hub’: Fentanyl conspirator gets 6–8 years suspended

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County District Court Judge Josh Eames said it was a close call for defendant Cameryn Sky Sommers as he ordered a six- to eight-year suspended sentence for delivery of fentanyl and conspiracy on Friday, April 11.

“You have a significant amount of time hanging over your head,” Eames said, adding that if Sommers’ suspended sentence was revoked, his kids would be adults by the time he got out.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations case resulted in imposed sentences for co-defendants Pamela Joy Lynch and Kathleen Joy Lindsay, who were busted in a traffic stop coming back from Colorado with over 1,000 fentanyl pills. Justin Hoskins, 40, pleaded guilty last fall but sentencing was delayed due to new felony charges for aggravated eluding in Campbell County, according to court records.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Blaine Nelson described Sommers as a “spoke in the hub” of the fentanyl delivery conspiracy.

Sommers, 34, pleaded guilty last September. The state had agreed to ask for no more than eight years in prison.

Defense counsel Noelle Bradshaw told Judge Eames that Sommers had been raised in addiction and that addiction drove his involvement in trafficking fentanyl. She said he was grateful law enforcement intervened.

Nelson acknowledged Sommers’s disadvantaged background, but said an imposed sentence was appropriate.

Both sides noted that it was his first adult felony case.

“I know that I used my addiction as an excuse, and that I hurt other people,” Sommers told Eames. “It was dangerous and selfish.”

“I just want my brother to be healthy in his life for his kids,” his sister Dallas told the judge before he imposed the sentence.

Bradshaw said that Sommers was scheduled for treatment the following week, and the sentence recommendation included application to an adult community correction center.

“I hope you’ll see this as a runway to better things,” Eames said when agreeing to probation. He recommended that Sommers avoid the ACC in Natrona County, and that he accept the support of state probation officers.

“These are your choices now,” Eames said.

Sommers served 130 days in jail on the case.