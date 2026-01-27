The Kelly Walsh High School Dance and Cheer teams delivered standout performances in the Class 4A divisions at the 2026 Wyoming State Spirit Competition on Friday.

According to official results from the Wyoming High School Activities Association, the KWHS dance team claimed state titles in both Hip Hop and Jazz, while the cheer team earned second-place finishes in the Game Day and All Girl divisions.

“So proud of these dancers — their work ethic, resilience and heart showed up on that floor,” the coaching team shared in a social media post. “Every early morning, every rep, every sacrifice mattered. Thank you to our families, fans and community for the nonstop support.”

Head coach Tiffani Stowe has emphasized that competitive dance requires the same strength, discipline and athleticism as traditional sports, noting that athletes must train intensely to perform at a high level in state competition.

Green River placed first in Game Day cheer, while Cheyenne East won the All Girl cheer division. Full results and scores for all schools are available through the Wyoming High School Activities Association. See photos from the event below!

📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper 📣🏆 Cheerleaders, dancers, and stunt teams from across the state brought their energy, skill, and school pride to compete for top honors in cheer, hip-hop, jazz, gameday, and more. It’s an action-packed celebration of teamwork and talent you won’t want to miss! 💥🙌 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore