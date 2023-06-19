Sophia Wood of Kelly Walsh Signs with Bismarck St. for Softball

Kelly Walsh softball player Sophia Wood will continue her career at Bismarck State College in North Dakota, Wood at the plate in the 2023 season hit 316 with 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and astounding 20 stolen bases. Pitching-wise, Wood went 9-1 with 55 strikeouts in 45 and 2 thirds innings of work.

Wood was named an all-conference performer as her KW team finished the year 17-4 and took 4th at the State Tournament. Bismarck State is a junior college that competes in Region XIII in the Mon-Dak Conference.

