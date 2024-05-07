Casper College 78th Commencement Happening Friday

Casper College 78th Commencement Happening Friday

News release from Casper College by Lisa Icenogle:

The 78th Annual Casper College Commencement Ceremony will be held Friday, May 10, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center.

Over 245 students will march at the ceremony. Eric Unruh, the former Casper College School of Fine Arts and Humanities dean, will play the prelude. Danica Boyce will sing “Star Spangled Banner” before the ceremony. Boyce will be graduating with her Associate of Fine Arts in music education.

This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Lewis Gordon. Gordon was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges. In addition to an outstanding speech and presentation, the 2023-2024 Student Commencement Speaker Contest winner had to have a minimum 3.0 GPA, graduate in the 2023-2024 school year, and be in good standing with Casper College. Gordon will graduate with his Associate of Science in mathematics. Gordon, who hails from Sunshine Coast, Australia, played on the Casper College Men’s Soccer team for the last two years as a forward and plans to continue playing soccer while earning his bachelor’s.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The ceremony will also be available to view online here.

