Learn About Movies Filmed in Wyoming at Fort Caspar this Month

Fort Caspar Museum is holding a spring Lunch & Learn program on Saturday, May 11th from 12:00 p.m. to 20:00 p.m. and will feature a local movie buff, Trevor Trujillo, who will present "Movies Made in Wyoming."

A self-describe “rabid film fan,” Trujillo will provide insights into movies filmed here in Wyoming. The two dozen movie posters on display in the Museum’s current exhibit

“Hollywood in Wyoming” will provide visual background to his talk.

An optional lunch will be served at 12:00 pm, followed by theAn optional lunch will be served at 12:00 pm, followed by the

lecture that will begin at 1:00 pm.

Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by May 9th (call 235-8462).

Lunch is a buffet of fried chicken, sides, dessert, and beverages.for the lunch and must be made by May 9th (call 235-8462).

The cost for lunch is $10 for FCMA members and $15 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid Museum admission.

Fort Caspar's museum hours in May are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day, and admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for teens (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and up); $2.00 for youth (ages 6 to 12) and free for children under 5. It is also free for FCMA members.