Wyoming Senators Defend AM Radio in New Vehicles

Wyoming Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis are joining Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz in cosponsoring the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act which would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles.

“Folks all across Wyoming rely on AM radio for everything from news to weather and emergency alerts,” said Barrasso. “Limiting the installation of AM radio in new cars and trucks would be a grave mistake. Our legislation will ensure that drivers will continue to have access to this life-saving resource for years to come.”

The Wyoming SEnate Delegation believes that for Wyoming and rural areas throughout the west, AM radio is critical and sometimes the only means of mass communication.

“From ranchers driving their tractor across their property to truckers traversing I-80, AM radio brings entertainment to people throughout the Cowboy State,” said Lummis. “In many corners of Wyoming, AM radio is the only window to the outside world for news, sports and emergency alerts. I look forward to the Senate taking up this bill and safeguarding the people of Wyoming’s access to life-saving information.”

The legislation is supported by a bipartisan coalition of 60 Senators and 246 members in the House of Representatives.

The AM for Every Vehicle Act would:

Direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule that requires automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate or additional payment, fee or surcharge.

Require any automaker that sells vehicles without access to AM broadcast radio before the effective date of the NHTSA regulation to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio.

Direct the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study whether alternative communication systems could fully replicate the reach and effectiveness of AM broadcast radio for alerting the public to emergencies.

Click here to view the full bill.

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media