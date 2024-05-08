Wyoming High School Senior Scores a Scholarship with Casper College Talkin’ T-Birds Forensics Team

Wyoming High School Senior Scores a Scholarship with Casper College Talkin&#8217; T-Birds Forensics Team

Powell High School senior and debater Allie Gilliatt signs her letter of intent to debate on the Casper College Forensics team beginning in the 2024 fall semester. Behind Gilliatt are CC Forensics Assistant Coach Ethan Fife, left, and CC Forensics Head Coach Doug Hall. (Casper College photo)

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Powell High School senior Allie Gilliatt has committed to join the Casper College Forensics team, known as the Talkin’ T-Birds, for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to Doug Hall, forensics coach, Gilliatt plans to study psychology at Casper College with aspirations of becoming a child psychologist.

In an interview with the Powell Tribune, Gilliatt said she wasn’t seeking a scholarship in speech and debate. Still, when Hall and Casper College Co-Director of Forensics Ethan Fife approached her, she … “was impressed by their coaching style and communication …” and wanted to look into it. “It’s an incredible opportunity because I get my education paid for, which will make a big impact on the rest of my career, (and) I can get my associate (degree) paid for,” Gilliatt said. “And then that I can be paying for it by doing something that I really love, and I’m passionate about, and I get to be getting better at that at the same time. It’s all very, very cool,” she told reporter Braden Schiller.

“Allie was a phenomenal high school competitor breaking events to the final rounds at state both her junior and senior year, including a second-place finish in dramatic interpretation at this year’s Wyoming State Speech and Debate Tournament in Cheyenne earlier this year,” noted Hall. “We’re always excited to sign someone of Allie’s caliber to join our program. And we can’t wait to get to work next fall,” said Fife.

